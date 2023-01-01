Honor 90 Lite Screen: 6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388

6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6020

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Camera: 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)

3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 179 grams (6.31 oz)

Review Display 66 Camera 53 Performance 39 Gaming 49 * Battery 79 * Connectivity 75 NanoReview Score 58 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 90 Lite

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

Performance All specs and test Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 603 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1737 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 376685 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MagicOS 7.1

Battery Capacity 4500 mAh Max charge power 35 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of the 90 Lite Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 35 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 90 Lite may differ by country or region