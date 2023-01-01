Home > Honor Smartphones > Honor 90 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Honor 90 Lite

  • Screen: 6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Camera: 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 179 grams (6.31 oz)

Review

Display
66
Camera
53
Performance
39
Gaming
49*
Battery
79*
Connectivity
75
NanoReview Score
58*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 90 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%

Performance

All specs and test Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
376685
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh
Max charge power 35 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 90 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels
Image resolution 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 90 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

