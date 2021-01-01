Huawei Honor 50
Display
87
Performance
81
Battery
78
Camera
65
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 320 USD
87
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
83
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
81
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2882
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|5G support
|Yes
57
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 320 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 50 may differ by country or region