87 Display Type OLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - Always-On Display

83 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

81 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 788 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2882

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

57 Sound Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 320 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

