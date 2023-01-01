Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

65 out of 100
Honor 50
79 out of 100
Honor 90
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 11% higher pixel density (435 vs 392 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 50 and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Honor 50
43
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Honor 50
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.98:9
PPI 392 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 525 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 50
741 nits
Honor 90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50
89.7%
Honor 90 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Honor 50 and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 644
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50
787
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50
2941
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50
497934
Honor 90
n/a
CPU 152737 -
GPU 156226 -
Memory 75304 -
UX 115932 -
Total score 497934 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 50
2486
Honor 90
n/a
Max surface temperature 38.4 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2486 -
Web score 9724 -
Video editing 7077 -
Photo editing 25082 -
Data manipulation 8744 -
Writing score 15085 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:29 hr -
Watching video 15:11 hr -
Gaming 04:55 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Honor 50
34:01 hr
Honor 90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12192 x 16256
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 50
92.7 dB
Honor 90
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 May 2023
Release date June 2021 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
