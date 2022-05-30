Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.