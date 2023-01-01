Huawei Honor X7a Screen: 6.75" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600

6.75" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: MediaTek Helio G37

MediaTek Helio G37 Camera: 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 196 grams (6.91 oz)

61 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%

55 Design and build Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%

19 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 181 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 938 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 122231 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor X7a Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X7a may differ by country or region