Huawei Honor X7a
  • Screen: 6.75" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G37
  • Camera: 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 196 grams (6.91 oz)

Display
61
Performance
19
Battery
82
Camera
59
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
56

61

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.75 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 260 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%
55

Design and build

Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.4%
19

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
938
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
122231
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X7a
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X7a may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

