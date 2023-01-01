Huawei Honor X7a
- Screen: 6.75" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G37
- Camera: 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 196 grams (6.91 oz)
Review
Display
61
Performance
19
Battery
82
Camera
59
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
56
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X7a
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.4%
Design and build
|Height
|167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
938
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
122231
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X7a may differ by country or region