Huawei Mate 50 Pro
Display
92
Performance
92
Battery
90
Camera
86
NanoReview score
87
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
92
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
88
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.3%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1033426
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 19th place
36
Software
|Operating system
|Android
|ROM
|EMUI 13
90
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
86
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(1900/1800/850/900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
|5G support
|No
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
