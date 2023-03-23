Huawei P60 Pro vs Mate 50 Pro VS Huawei P60 Pro Huawei Mate 50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 444 ppi 428 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) P60 Pro n/a Mate 50 Pro 944 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P60 Pro 89.8% Mate 50 Pro +2% 91.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android ROM EMUI 13.1 EMUI 13 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 88 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:22 hr Watching video - 14:35 hr Gaming - 05:03 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life P60 Pro n/a Mate 50 Pro 29:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P60 Pro n/a Mate 50 Pro 152 Video quality P60 Pro n/a Mate 50 Pro 141 Generic camera score P60 Pro n/a Mate 50 Pro 149

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness P60 Pro n/a Mate 50 Pro 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P60 Pro. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.