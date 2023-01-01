Huawei Nova 11
- Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1084 x 2412
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 168 grams (5.93 oz)
Review
Display
87
Camera
65
Performance
50
Gaming
83
Battery
83*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1084 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2425
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
516205
|CPU
|157375
|GPU
|1711499
|Memory
|96225
|UX
|83714
|Total score
|516205
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8960 x 6720
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 11 may differ by country or region