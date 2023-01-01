Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 11: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 11

Huawei Nova 11
  • Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1084 x 2412
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 168 grams (5.93 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
65
Performance
50
Gaming
83
Battery
83*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 11

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1084 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.4%

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2425
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
516205
CPU 157375
GPU 1711499
Memory 96225
UX 83714
Total score 516205
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh
Max charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 11
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.61 microns
Sensor type PureCel
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/40/41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 11 may differ by country or region

