Review Display 87 Camera 65 Performance 50 Gaming 83 Battery 83 * Connectivity 78 NanoReview Score 71 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 11

Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1084 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 161.29 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.96 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%

Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1007 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2425 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 516205 CPU 157375 GPU 1711499 Memory 96225 UX 83714 Total score 516205 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM EMUI 13

Battery Capacity 4500 mAh Max charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 11 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 8960 x 6720 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.61 microns Sensor type PureCel Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/40/41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 66 W

