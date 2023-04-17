Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 11 Pro vs Nova 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 11 Pro vs Nova 11

76 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11 Pro
VS
71 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11
Huawei Nova 11 Pro
Huawei Nova 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 66W)
  • 10% higher pixel density (429 vs 391 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 11 Pro and Nova 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 11 Pro
vs
Nova 11

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1084 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 11 Pro
707 nits
Nova 11
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.35 mm (2.93 inches) 74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 11 Pro
91.1%
Nova 11
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 11 Pro and Huawei Nova 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
Nova 11
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
Nova 11
2431
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
Nova 11
523581
CPU - 157375
GPU - 1711499
Memory - 96225
UX - 83714
Total score - 523581
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android Android 13
ROM HarmonyOS 3.0 EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8960 x 6720
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 52 mm -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS PureCel
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 April 2023
Release date April 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 11 Pro. But if the camera and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nova 9 and Nova 11
2. Galaxy A54 5G and Nova 11
3. Galaxy A34 5G and Nova 11
4. Nova 10 and Nova 11
5. Honor 70 and Nova 11
6. iPhone 14 Pro and Nova 11 Pro
7. Nova 10 Pro and Nova 11 Pro
8. P60 Pro and Nova 11 Pro
9. iPhone 14 Pro Max and Nova 11 Pro
10. P50 Pro and Nova 11 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский