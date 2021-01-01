Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P30: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P30

Huawei P30
Display
72
Performance
72
Battery
72
Camera
74
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P30
72

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
76

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
72

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3209
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
285243
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
380233
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei P30
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (140 votes)

