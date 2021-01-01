Huawei P30 Display 72 Performance 72 Battery 72 Camera 74 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD

72 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 422 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 240 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

76 Design and build Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

72 Performance All specs and test Huawei P30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3209 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9420 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 707 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2559 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 285243 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 380233 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 105th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 12 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 3650 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:52 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:22 hr Talk (3G) 22:38 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 119th place

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei P30 Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 81.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

