Huawei P40
Display
76
Performance
86
Battery
75
Camera
81
NanoReview score
81
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40
76
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|129.7%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
86
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 49th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|13 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking - 97th place
81
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/1/17/18/19/20/26/28/32
|5G support
|Yes
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P40 may differ by country or region