Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P40: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P40

Huawei P40
Display
76
Performance
86
Battery
75
Camera
81
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40
76

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
86

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
485432
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11
OS size 13 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
81

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei P40
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/1/17/18/19/20/26/28/32
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P40 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (36 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P30
2. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P30 Pro
3. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P20 Pro
4. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone 11
5. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
6. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
8. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
11. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Lite
12. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Lite E
13. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
14. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
15. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro
16. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus
17. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish