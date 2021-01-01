Huawei P40 Display 76 Performance 86 Battery 75 Camera 81 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40

76 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 422 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 129.7% PWM 245 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 583 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

79 Design and build Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%

86 Performance All specs and test Huawei P40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3814 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12605 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 777 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3101 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 485432 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 49th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 11 OS size 13 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:37 hr Talk (3G) 22:26 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 97th place

81 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei P40 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/1/17/18/19/20/26/28/32 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P40 may differ by country or region