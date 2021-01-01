Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P50 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro
Display
93
Performance
100
Battery
87
Camera
84
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 903 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P50 Pro
93

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
87

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.2%
100

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3679
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
84

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P50 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
149
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
144
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P50 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

