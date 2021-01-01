Huawei P50 Pro Display 93 Performance 100 Battery 87 Camera 84 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 903 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P50 Pro

93 Display Type OLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

87 Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.2%

100 Performance All specs and test Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1110 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3679

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HarmonyOS 2.0

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4360 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

84 Camera Specs and camera test of the P50 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 149 Video quality 116 Generic camera score 144

97 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 903 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

