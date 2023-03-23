Huawei P60 Pro vs P50 Pro VS Huawei P60 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Comes with 455 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4360 mAh

Comes with 455 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4360 mAh 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 811K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 811K) 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1314 and 1100 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 444 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 850 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) P60 Pro n/a P50 Pro 747 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P60 Pro 89.8% P50 Pro +2% 91.2%

Performance Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock 875 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) P60 Pro +19% 1314 P50 Pro 1100 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) P60 Pro +33% 4167 P50 Pro 3125 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 P60 Pro +29% 1048433 P50 Pro 811033 CPU - 210563 GPU - 313010 Memory - 134659 UX - 155752 Total score 1048433 811033 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (31st and 109th place) Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM EMUI 13.1 HarmonyOS 2.0 OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 4360 mAh Charge power 88 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (73% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 07:37 hr Watching video - 09:04 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 89 hr General battery life P60 Pro n/a P50 Pro 23:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120 Aperture - f/2.4 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P60 Pro n/a P50 Pro 149 Video quality P60 Pro n/a P50 Pro 116 Generic camera score P60 Pro n/a P50 Pro 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness P60 Pro n/a P50 Pro 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 July 2021 Release date March 2023 August 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.