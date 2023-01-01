Huawei P60 Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2700

6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2700 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)

3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Battery: 4815 mAh

4815 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 197 grams (6.95 oz)

Review Display 92 Performance 74 Battery 91 Camera 85 Connectivity 86 NanoReview score 82

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P60

92 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 444 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

85 Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

74 Performance All specs and test Huawei P60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 875 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1187 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3896 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 986055 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 62nd place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM EMUI 13.1

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

85 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei P60 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28 (TX: 703 MHz-733 MHz, RX: 758 MHz-788 MHz), 34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P60 may differ by country or region