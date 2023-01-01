Huawei P60
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2700
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4815 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 197 grams (6.95 oz)
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|875 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
986055
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4815 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28 (TX: 703 MHz-733 MHz, RX: 758 MHz-788 MHz), 34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P60 may differ by country or region