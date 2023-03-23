Huawei P60 Pro vs Huawei P60 VS Huawei P60 Pro Huawei P60 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei P60, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1314 and 1187 points Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 444 ppi 444 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P60 Pro 89.8% Huawei P60 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM EMUI 13.1 EMUI 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 4815 mAh Charge power 88 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P60 Pro.