Infinix Hot 30i
- Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
- SoC: Unisoc T606
- Camera: 2 (13 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 191 grams (6.74 oz)
Review
Display
62
Camera
51
Performance
26
Gaming
26
Battery
72*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
53*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 30i
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
927
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
234710
|CPU
|61376
|GPU
|35279
|Memory
|72534
|UX
|63475
|Total score
|234710
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM B2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 30i may differ by country or region