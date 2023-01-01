Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 30i: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 30i

Infinix Hot 30i
  • Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
  • SoC: Unisoc T606
  • Camera: 2 (13 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 191 grams (6.74 oz)

Review

Display
62
Camera
51
Performance
26
Gaming
26
Battery
72*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
53*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606
Max clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
927
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
234710
CPU 61376
GPU 35279
Memory 72534
UX 63475
Total score 234710
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 30i
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 30i may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Infinix Hot 30i
2. Realme C55 and Infinix Hot 30i
3. Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Infinix Hot 30i
4. Infinix Hot 30 and Infinix Hot 30i
5. Infinix Hot 20 and Infinix Hot 30i
6. Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Infinix Hot 30i
7. Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 30i
8. Motorola Moto G13 and Infinix Hot 30i
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский