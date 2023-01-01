Infinix Hot 30i Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612

6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612 SoC: Unisoc T606

Unisoc T606 Camera: 2 (13 MP)

2 (13 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 191 grams (6.74 oz)

Review Display 62 Camera 51 Performance 26 Gaming 26 Battery 72 * Connectivity 72 NanoReview Score 53 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 30i

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Max clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 927 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 234710 CPU 61376 GPU 35279 Memory 72534 UX 63475 Total score 234710 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 30i Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 18 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 30i may differ by country or region