53 out of 100
58 out of 100
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Infinix Hot 30i (with Unisoc T606) that was released on March 31, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 367 and 172 points

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Hot 30i and Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 30i
62
Hot 30
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 30i
51
Hot 30
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Hot 30i
26
Hot 30
32
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Hot 30i
26
Hot 30
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 30i
72*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 30i
72
Hot 30
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 30i
53*
Hot 30
58*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 30i
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 269 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 30i
83.2%
Hot 30 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 30i and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 30i
172
Hot 30 +113%
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 30i
913
Hot 30 +37%
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 30i
231448
Hot 30 +9%
251546
CPU 61376 66412
GPU 35279 58979
Memory 72534 48951
UX 63475 77924
Total score 231448 251546
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 30i
n/a
Hot 30
756
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 756
PCMark 3.0
Hot 30i
n/a
Hot 30
7908
Web score - 6342
Video editing - 6145
Photo editing - 14776
Data manipulation - 5653
Writing score - 9169
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
