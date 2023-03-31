Infinix Hot 30i vs Hot 30
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Infinix Hot 30i (with Unisoc T606) that was released on March 31, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 367 and 172 points
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|269 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|61376
|66412
|GPU
|35279
|58979
|Memory
|72534
|48951
|UX
|63475
|77924
|Total score
|231448
|251546
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|756
|Web score
|-
|6342
|Video editing
|-
|6145
|Photo editing
|-
|14776
|Data manipulation
|-
|5653
|Writing score
|-
|9169
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.
