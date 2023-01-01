Infinix Note 30 VIP Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8050

MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)

Review Display 85 Camera 66 Performance 56 Gaming 53 Battery 88 * Connectivity 78 NanoReview Score 72 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 900 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87%

Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 854 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3029 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 668457 CPU 162635 GPU 238399 Memory 130695 UX 139909 Total score 668457 3DMark Wild Life Performance 4537 Stability 96% Graphics test 27 FPS Graphics score 4537 Web score 11010 Video editing 6480 Photo editing 41313 Data manipulation 8818 Writing score 22244 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 30 VIP Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 68 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 VIP may differ by country or region