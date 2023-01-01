Infinix Note 30 VIP
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)
Review
Display
85
Camera
66
Performance
56
Gaming
53
Battery
88*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
72*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30 VIP
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
668457
|CPU
|162635
|GPU
|238399
|Memory
|130695
|UX
|139909
|Total score
|668457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
4537
|Stability
|96%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|4537
|Web score
|11010
|Video editing
|6480
|Photo editing
|41313
|Data manipulation
|8818
|Writing score
|22244
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 VIP may differ by country or region