Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)

Review

Display
85
Camera
66
Performance
56
Gaming
53
Battery
88*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
72*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 900 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87%

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
668457
CPU 162635
GPU 238399
Memory 130695
UX 139909
Total score 668457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
4537
Stability 96%
Graphics test 27 FPS
Graphics score 4537
Web score 11010
Video editing 6480
Photo editing 41313
Data manipulation 8818
Writing score 22244
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 30 VIP
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 VIP may differ by country or region

