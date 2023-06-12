Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Note 30 Pro crucial features

