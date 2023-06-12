Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30 VIP vs Note 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 30 VIP vs Note 30 Pro

72 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 VIP
VS
66 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 Pro
Infinix Note 30 VIP
Infinix Note 30 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 383K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 854 and 550 points

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Note 30 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30 VIP
vs
Note 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 VIP +55%
854
Note 30 Pro
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 VIP +70%
3029
Note 30 Pro
1784
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30 VIP +74%
668457
Note 30 Pro
383532
CPU 162635 103808
GPU 238399 85200
Memory 130695 88860
UX 139909 106593
Total score 668457 383532
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1237
Web score - 10200
Video editing - 6487
Photo editing - 26084
Data manipulation - 7586
Writing score - 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Infinix Hot 30i
2. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
3. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
4. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
5. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Xiaomi Poco F5
6. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
7. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
8. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Infinix Note 30
9. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
10. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский