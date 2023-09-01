Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 30 vs Note 30 VIP – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 30 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on September 1, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (744K versus 660K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1106 and 989 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Zero 30 and Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 30
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 950 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 30
770 nits
Note 30 VIP
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 30 +3%
90%
Note 30 VIP
87%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 30 and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units 576 576
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Zero 30
989
Note 30 VIP +12%
1106
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Zero 30
3141
Note 30 VIP +6%
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Zero 30
660641
Note 30 VIP +13%
744967
CPU 146892 210954
GPU 238899 220549
Memory 128749 149280
UX 140834 163805
Total score 660641 744967
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero 30
n/a
Note 30 VIP
4531
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4531
PCMark 3.0
Zero 30
n/a
Note 30 VIP
14679
Web score - 12818
Video editing - 6835
Photo editing - 41571
Data manipulation - 9766
Writing score - 21975
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:56 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 13:53 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 90 hr -
General battery life
Zero 30
29:44 hr
Note 30 VIP
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 June 2023
Release date September 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30 VIP. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 30.

