Infinix Note 30i

  • Screen: 6.66" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)

Review

Display
66
Camera
63
Performance
20
Gaming
20
Battery
79*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
56*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30i

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
139366
CPU 36065
GPU 27331
Memory 34496
UX 40674
Total score 139366
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (95% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 30i
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|5|8
4G network LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30i may differ by country or region

User ratings

1 of 5 points (1 votes)

