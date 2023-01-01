Infinix Note 30i Screen: 6.66" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.66" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 Camera: 2 (64 MP)

2 (64 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.66 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 164.49 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.72 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.18 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button

Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 30i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 172 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 918 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 139366 CPU 36065 GPU 27331 Memory 34496 UX 40674 Total score 139366

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (95% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 30i Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|5|8 4G network LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30i may differ by country or region