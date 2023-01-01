Infinix Note 30i
- Screen: 6.66" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
- Camera: 2 (64 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)
Review
Display
66
Camera
63
Performance
20
Gaming
20
Battery
79*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
56*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30i
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.66 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
139366
|CPU
|36065
|GPU
|27331
|Memory
|34496
|UX
|40674
|Total score
|139366
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (95% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30i may differ by country or region