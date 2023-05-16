Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30i vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 30i vs Hot 30

56 out of 100
Infinix Note 30i
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Infinix Note 30i
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.66-inch Infinix Note 30i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 16, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 139K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 172 points

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30i and Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 30i
79*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 30i
56*
Hot 30
58*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30i
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.66 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 164.49 mm (6.48 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.72 mm (3.02 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.18 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 30i
n/a
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30i and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30i
172
Hot 30 +116%
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30i
918
Hot 30 +37%
1256
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30i
139366
Hot 30 +82%
253332
CPU 36065 66412
GPU 27331 58979
Memory 34496 48951
UX 40674 77924
Total score 139366 253332
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 30i
n/a
Hot 30
753
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 753
Web score - 7083
Video editing - 6151
Photo editing - 15085
Data manipulation - 5961
Writing score - 9227
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes -
Fast charging Yes (95% in 60 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date June 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 30. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

