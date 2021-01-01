Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge (2021): specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge (2021)
Display
83
Performance
80
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 463 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge (2021)
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
63

Design and build

Height 169 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
80

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2203
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge (2021)
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 463 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge (2021) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei P30 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2021)
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Motorola Edge (2021)
3. Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2021)
4. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2021)
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Motorola Edge (2021)
6. Google Pixel 4a vs Motorola Edge (2021)
7. Google Pixel 5 vs Motorola Edge (2021)
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Motorola Edge (2021)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish