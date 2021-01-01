Motorola Edge (2021) Display 83 Performance 80 Battery 85 Camera 65 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 463 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge (2021)

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

63 Design and build Height 169 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

80 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge (2021) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 870 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2203 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 66th place

61 Software Operating system Android 11

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge (2021) Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 463 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge (2021) may differ by country or region