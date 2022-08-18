Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs Edge (2021) – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2022) vs Edge (2021)

Моторола Эдж (2022)
VS
Моторола Эдж (2021)
Motorola Edge (2022)
Motorola Edge (2021)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 869 and 748 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
Edge (2021)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 169 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +3%
88.1%
Edge (2021)
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Motorola Edge (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
748
Edge (2021) +16%
869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2128
Edge (2021) +3%
2195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 13470
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* - 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 August 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2021).

