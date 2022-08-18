Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.