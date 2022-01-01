Motorola Edge+ (2022)
Display
88
Performance
90
Battery
77
Camera
80
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
88
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
688 nits
74
Design and build
|Height
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
90
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3692
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
19:52 hr
80
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge+ (2022) may differ by country or region