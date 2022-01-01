Motorola Edge+ (2022) Display 88 Performance 90 Battery 77 Camera 80 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date March 2022

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 688 nits

74 Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%

90 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge+ (2022) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1207 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3692 Sources: 3DMark [3]

61 Software Operating system Android 12

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:00 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:12 hr Talk (3G) 19:52 hr

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge+ (2022) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge+ (2022) may differ by country or region