Display
88
Performance
90
Battery
77
Camera
80
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
688 nits
74

Design and build

Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
90

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge+ (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3692
Sources: 3DMark [3]
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
19:52 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge+ (2022)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge+ (2022) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

