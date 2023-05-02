Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge Plus (2023) vs Edge Plus (2022) – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) vs Plus (2022)

86 out of 100
Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
VS
78 out of 100
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2023) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 2, 2023, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1462 and 1188 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge Plus (2023) and Plus (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge Plus (2023)
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge Plus (2023) and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 49 FPS
Graphics score - 8232
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 12556
Video editing - 7652
Photo editing - 34539
Data manipulation - 11588
Writing score - 18052
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM My UX -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (71% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 10000 x 6000 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 January 2022
Release date May 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Edge Plus (2023):
    - In the European region, the smartphone comes with a 125-watt power adapter.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 vs Edge Plus (2022)
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Edge Plus (2022)
3. Edge 40 Pro vs Edge Plus (2023)
4. Pixel 7 Pro vs Edge Plus (2023)
5. 10 Pro vs Edge Plus (2023)
6. Edge 30 vs Edge Plus (2023)
7. Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge Plus (2023)
8. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Edge Plus (2023)
9. OnePlus 11 vs Edge Plus (2023)
10. Pixel 7 vs Edge Plus (2023)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский