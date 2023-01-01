Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 40 Neo: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Screen: 6.55" POLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Review

Display
88
Camera
67
Performance
45*
Gaming
55*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
76
NanoReview Score
69*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.1%

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Max clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP3
GPU clock 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1766
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 40 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE b1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/38 HPUE/39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/48/66
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 40 Neo may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

