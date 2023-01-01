Motorola Edge 40 Neo Screen: 6.55" POLED - 1080 x 2400

6.55" POLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7030

MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)

2 (50 MP + 13 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Review Display 88 Camera 67 Performance 45 * Gaming 55 * Battery 88 * Connectivity 76 NanoReview Score 69 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Display Type POLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 159.63 mm (6.28 inches) Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.1%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Max clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MP3 GPU clock 1000 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1766 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 40 Neo Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.7 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.4 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19 4G network LTE b1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/38 HPUE/39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/48/66 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 68 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 40 Neo may differ by country or region