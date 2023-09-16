Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 Neo vs Edge 40 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Edge 40

69 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
VS
73 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
Motorola Edge 40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 7030) that was released on September 14, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Edge 40 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Neo
vs
Edge 40

Display

Type POLED POLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM - 144 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 40
1044 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.63 mm (6.28 inches) 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 Neo
90.1%
Edge 40 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP3 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Neo
1766
Edge 40 +89%
3337
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 40
521521
CPU - 91440
GPU - 226696
Memory - 104512
UX - 95460
Total score - 521521
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 40
4464
Max surface temperature - 49.6 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Graphics score - 4464
PCMark 3.0
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 40
15765
Web score - 14950
Video editing - 7874
Photo editing - 46431
Data manipulation - 9785
Writing score - 18728
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:56 hr
Watching video - 16:18 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 40
33:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 40
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2023 May 2023
Release date September 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 40. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Improver 16 September 2023 06:02
The neo uses WiFi 6E and Corning Gorilla 3.
0 Reply
Avatar
Serhii 16 September 2023 08:04
Thank you very much for such a useful comment, we will definitely pay attention to it.
0 Reply
