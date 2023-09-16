Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Edge 40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 7030) that was released on September 14, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
45*
54
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
55*
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.1%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.1%
|PWM
|-
|144 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Mali-G77 MP9
|GPU shading units
|-
|576
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~979.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
802
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1766
Edge 40 +89%
3337
|CPU
|-
|91440
|GPU
|-
|226696
|Memory
|-
|104512
|UX
|-
|95460
|Total score
|-
|521521
|Max surface temperature
|-
|49.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|26 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4464
|Web score
|-
|14950
|Video editing
|-
|7874
|Photo editing
|-
|46431
|Data manipulation
|-
|9785
|Writing score
|-
|18728
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:56 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:18 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|-
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.4
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
- The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 40. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.
