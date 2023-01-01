Motorola Moto G (2023) Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Camera: 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)

2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G (2023)

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

45 Design and build Height 163.94 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.98 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

33 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1563 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 318612

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G (2023) Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G (2023) may differ by country or region