Motorola Moto G (2023)
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Camera: 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)

Review

Display
67
Camera
53
Performance
33
Gaming
64*
Battery
74*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
59*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
45

Design and build

Height 163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
33

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1563
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
318612
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G (2023)
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G (2023) may differ by country or region

