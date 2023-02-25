Nokia G22 vs Motorola Moto G (2023)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G (2023)
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 164K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 314 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
25
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
21
64*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73*
74*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|82.9%
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192.23 g (6.78 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Moto G (2023) +71%
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1193
Moto G (2023) +29%
1537
|Web score
|7742
|-
|Video editing
|4965
|-
|Photo editing
|12119
|-
|Data manipulation
|5953
|-
|Writing score
|8719
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G (2023) is definitely a better buy.
