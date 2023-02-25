Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G22 vs Moto G (2023) – which one to choose?

Nokia G22 vs Motorola Moto G (2023)

54 out of 100
Nokia G22
VS
59 out of 100
Motorola Moto G (2023)
Nokia G22
Motorola Moto G (2023)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G (2023)
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 164K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 314 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G22 and Motorola Moto G (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G22
vs
Moto G (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.9%

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G22
81.1%
Moto G (2023) +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G22 and Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 619
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G22
314
Moto G (2023) +71%
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G22
1193
Moto G (2023) +29%
1537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G22
164068
Moto G (2023) +91%
313814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7742 -
Video editing 4965 -
Photo editing 12119 -
Data manipulation 5953 -
Writing score 8719 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - My UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2023
Release date February 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G (2023) is definitely a better buy.

