Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

Motorola Moto G Play (2023)
Display
62
Performance
17
Battery
66
Camera
48
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

62

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.7%
55

Design and build

Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.7%
17

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
123552
55

Software

Operating system Android 12
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
48

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8
3G network UMTS band 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/66/71
5G support No
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Play (2023) may differ by country or region

User ratings

1 of 5 points (1 votes)

