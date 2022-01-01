Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Display 62 Performance 17 Battery 66 Camera 48 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

62 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.7%

55 Design and build Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.7%

17 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Play (2023) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 3 GB Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 962 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 123552

55 Software Operating system Android 12

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Play (2023) Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8 3G network UMTS band 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/66/71 5G support No

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Play (2023) may differ by country or region