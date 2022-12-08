Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Play (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.