Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

  • Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)

Review

Display
78
Camera
55
Performance
45
Gaming
66*
Battery
85*
Connectivity
66
NanoReview Score
64*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 162.83 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.77 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2233
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
493402
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may differ by country or region

