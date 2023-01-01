Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
- Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)
Review
Display
78
Camera
55
Performance
45
Gaming
66*
Battery
85*
Connectivity
66
NanoReview Score
64*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|162.83 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.77 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2233
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
493402
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may differ by country or region