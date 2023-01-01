Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)

2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)

Review Display 78 Camera 55 Performance 45 Gaming 66 * Battery 85 * Connectivity 66 NanoReview Score 64 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 162.83 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.77 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 752 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2233 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 493402

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 20 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may differ by country or region