Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Moto G Power 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Moto G Power 5G

64 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Power 5G
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Motorola Moto G Power 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1) that was released on May 30, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (493K versus 413K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and Moto G Power 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
vs
Moto G Power 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 162.83 mm (6.41 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.77 mm (2.9 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.45 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof Yes Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and Motorola Moto G Power 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 April 2023
Release date June 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power 5G. But if the performance, gaming, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
2. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
3. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
4. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
5. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Google Pixel 7a
6. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Motorola Moto G53
7. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Motorola Moto G73
8. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
9. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
10. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский