Motorola Moto G14

  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 177 grams (6.24 oz)

Review

Display
56
Camera
49
Performance
29
Gaming
49*
Battery
71*
Connectivity
67
NanoReview Score
55*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G14

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

Design and build

Height 161.46 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1562
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
233332
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G14
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G14 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

