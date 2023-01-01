Motorola Moto G14 Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Unisoc Tiger T616

Unisoc Tiger T616 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 177 grams (6.24 oz)

Review Display 56 Camera 49 Performance 29 Gaming 49 * Battery 71 * Connectivity 67 NanoReview Score 55 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G14

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

Design and build Height 161.46 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 750 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 450 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1562 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 233332 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G14 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 2048 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 15 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G14 may differ by country or region