55 out of 100
53 out of 100
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G14 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G14
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 450 and 358 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G14 and Moto G13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G14
71*
Moto G13
68*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G14
55*
Moto G13
53*
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G14
vs
Moto G13

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1914:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G14
n/a
Moto G13
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.46 mm (6.36 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G14 +2%
85.6%
Moto G13
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G14 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G14 +26%
450
Moto G13
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G14 +24%
1562
Moto G13
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G14 +9%
233332
Moto G13
214655
CPU - 68339
GPU - 34495
Memory - 47936
UX - 63831
Total score 233332 214655
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G14
n/a
Moto G13
743
PCMark 3.0
Moto G14
n/a
Moto G13
8349
Web score - 6941
Video editing - 6164
Photo editing - 19125
Data manipulation - 5429
Writing score - 9322
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 2048 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G14
n/a
Moto G13
78.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2023 January 2023
Release date August 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G14. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G13.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
