Motorola Moto G73
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 930
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)
Review
Display
80
Performance
56
Battery
80
Camera
56
Connectivity
80
NanoReview score
69
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G73
80
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
58
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG BXM-8-256
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
796
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
546980
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
56
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G73 may differ by country or region