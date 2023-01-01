Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G73: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G73
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review

Display
80
Performance
56
Battery
80
Camera
56
Connectivity
80
NanoReview score
69

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G73
80

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
58

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%
56

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
796
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
546980
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G73
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G73 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Moto G73
2. Motorola Moto G52 vs Motorola Moto G73
3. Motorola Moto G72 vs Motorola Moto G73
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish