Motorola Moto G73 Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 930

MediaTek Dimensity 930 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)

2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review Display 80 Performance 56 Battery 80 Camera 56 Connectivity 80 NanoReview score 69

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G73

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

58 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

56 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 796 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 546980 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 13

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G73 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G73 may differ by country or region