Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G53 VS Motorola Moto G73 Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G73 (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 +2% 85.6% Moto G53 83.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 619 GPU clock - 825 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G73 +46% 796 Moto G53 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G73 +70% 2789 Moto G53 1640 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G73 +67% 546980 Moto G53 327012 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:16 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 December 2022 Release date January 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.