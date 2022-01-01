Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G82 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Motorola Moto G82 5G
Display
87
Performance
48
Battery
84
Camera
68
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G82 5G
87

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1%
PWM 119 Hz
Response time 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
67

Design and build

Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
48

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
412538
CPU 121066
GPU 102050
Memory 71622
UX 114160
Total score 412538
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G82 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support Yes
86

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.9 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G82 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

