Motorola Moto G82 5G Display 87 Performance 48 Battery 84 Camera 68 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G82 5G

87 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.1% PWM 119 Hz Response time 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 643 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

67 Design and build Height 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%

48 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 652 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 412538 CPU 121066 GPU 102050 Memory 71622 UX 114160 Total score 412538

61 Software Operating system Android 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:17 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G82 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support Yes

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

