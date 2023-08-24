Motorola Moto G84 5G vs G82 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G84 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on August 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G84 5G
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
70
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
49
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
60*
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
73
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|95.1%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168.3 g (5.94 oz)
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|White, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU shading units
|256
|256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486.4 GFLOPS
|~486.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
670
Moto G82 5G +1%
679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1922
Moto G82 5G +2%
1968
|CPU
|-
|121066
|GPU
|-
|102050
|Memory
|-
|71622
|UX
|-
|114160
|Total score
|-
|405774
|Max surface temperature
|-
|43.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1209
|Web score
|-
|9291
|Video editing
|-
|4901
|Photo editing
|-
|20541
|Data manipulation
|-
|8774
|Writing score
|-
|14051
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|My UX
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:51 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:40 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|September 2023
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G84 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1