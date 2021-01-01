Nokia G20 Display 61 Performance 35 Battery 71 Camera 62 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G20

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

61 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

35 Performance All specs and test Nokia G20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 986

64 Software Operating system Android 11

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia G20 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G20 may differ by country or region