Nokia G20

Nokia G20
Display
61
Performance
35
Battery
71
Camera
62
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G20
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%
61

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
35

Performance

All specs and test Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
986
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia G20
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G20 may differ by country or region

