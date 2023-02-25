Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G22 vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Nokia G22 vs Nokia G20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 114K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G22
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.6%
PWM - 2500000 Hz
Response time - 36.5 ms
Contrast - 1102:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G22
n/a
Nokia G20
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G22
81.1%
Nokia G20 +1%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G22 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G22 +75%
314
Nokia G20
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G22 +22%
1197
Nokia G20
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G22 +44%
164706
Nokia G20
114449
CPU - 33109
GPU - 17441
Memory - 26297
UX - 37671
Total score 164706 114449
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G22
n/a
Nokia G20
80.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 April 2021
Release date February 2023 May 2021
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G22 is definitely a better buy.

