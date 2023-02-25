Nokia G22 vs Nokia G20 VS Nokia G22 Nokia G20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 114K)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 114K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 20W fast charging

Supports 20W fast charging Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 179 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G20 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.9% Display tests RGB color space - 93.6% PWM - 2500000 Hz Response time - 36.5 ms Contrast - 1102:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Nokia G22 n/a Nokia G20 443 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nokia G22 81.1% Nokia G20 +1% 81.9%

Performance Tests of Nokia G22 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia G22 +75% 314 Nokia G20 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia G22 +22% 1197 Nokia G20 985 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia G22 +44% 164706 Nokia G20 114449 CPU - 33109 GPU - 17441 Memory - 26297 UX - 37671 Total score 164706 114449 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 20 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 3:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia G22 n/a Nokia G20 80.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2021 Release date February 2023 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G22 is definitely a better buy.