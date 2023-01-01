Nokia G42
- Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 193.8 grams (6.84 oz)
Review
Display
56
Camera
59
Performance
30
Gaming
49*
Battery
76*
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
58*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|560 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193.8 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
317756
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 13, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 (full), 66
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G42 may differ by country or region