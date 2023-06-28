Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G42 vs Nokia G22 – which one to choose?

Nokia G42 vs Nokia G22

58 out of 100
Nokia G42
VS
54 out of 100
Nokia G22
Nokia G42
Nokia G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 201K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G42 and Nokia G22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G42
vs
Nokia G22

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1567:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G42
n/a
Nokia G22
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193.8 g (6.84 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G42 +2%
82.7%
Nokia G22
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G42 and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Unisoc T606
Max clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G42 +73%
543
Nokia G22
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G42 +38%
1658
Nokia G22
1204
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G42 +57%
317756
Nokia G22
201767
CPU - 61175
GPU - 21499
Memory - 63683
UX - 55465
Total score 317756 201767
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 412
Web score - 7742
Video editing - 4725
Photo editing - 12277
Data manipulation - 5990
Writing score - 8696
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia G42
n/a
Nokia G22
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2023 February 2023
Release date June 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G42. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
