Nokia G42 vs Nokia G22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 201K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|560 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|81.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|44 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1567:1
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193.8 g (6.84 oz)
|192.23 g (6.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|61175
|GPU
|-
|21499
|Memory
|-
|63683
|UX
|-
|55465
|Total score
|317756
|201767
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|412
|Web score
|-
|7742
|Video editing
|-
|4725
|Photo editing
|-
|12277
|Data manipulation
|-
|5990
|Writing score
|-
|8696
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 20 W
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
