Nokia X30

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85% Display features - DCI-P3

74 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85%

63 Performance All specs and test Nokia X30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2046 Sources: 3DMark [3]

64 Software Operating system Android 12

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia X30 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/3.06"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X30 may differ by country or region