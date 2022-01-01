Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia X30: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia X30

Nokia X30
Display
83
Performance
63
Battery
77
Camera
65
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia X30
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
74

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
63

Performance

All specs and test Nokia X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2046
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
64

Software

Operating system Android 12
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia X30
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Nokia X30 vs Nokia 8.3
2. Nokia X30 vs Nokia X20
3. Nokia X30 vs Nokia XR20
4. Nokia X30 vs Apple iPhone 13
5. Nokia X30 vs Google Pixel 6
6. Nokia X30 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
7. Nokia X30 vs Google Pixel 6a
8. Nokia X30 vs Nothing Phone (1)
9. Nokia X30 vs Google Pixel 7

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish