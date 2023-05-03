Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR21 vs Nokia X30 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR21 vs Nokia X30

66 out of 100
Nokia XR21
VS
63 out of 100
Nokia X30
Nokia XR21
Nokia X30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch Nokia XR21 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 3, 2023, against the Nokia X30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Nokia XR21 and Nokia X30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR21
vs
Nokia X30

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 77% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 144.3%
PWM - 92 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia X30
747 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 78.58 mm (3.09 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 10.45 mm (0.41 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 231 g (8.15 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR21
77%
Nokia X30 +10%
85%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR21 and Nokia X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR21 +2%
681
Nokia X30
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR21 +3%
2000
Nokia X30
1939
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR21
396339
Nokia X30 +3%
407743
CPU - 122347
GPU - 102223
Memory - 70995
UX - 108296
Total score 396339 407743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 39.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1211
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6528
Video editing - 3975
Photo editing - 17684
Data manipulation - 7456
Writing score - 13090
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (69% in 30 min)
Full charging time hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:14 hr
Watching video - 16:50 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia X30
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia X30
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2022
Release date June 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR21. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X30.

