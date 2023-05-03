Nokia XR21 vs Nokia X30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch Nokia XR21 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 3, 2023, against the Nokia X30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 46 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
40
42
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
70*
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
80
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77%
|85%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|144.3%
|PWM
|-
|92 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168 mm (6.61 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|78.58 mm (3.09 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|10.45 mm (0.41 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|231 g (8.15 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR21 +2%
681
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR21 +3%
2000
1939
|CPU
|-
|122347
|GPU
|-
|102223
|Memory
|-
|70995
|UX
|-
|108296
|Total score
|396339
|407743
|Max surface temperature
|-
|39.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1211
|Web score
|-
|6528
|Video editing
|-
|3975
|Photo editing
|-
|17684
|Data manipulation
|-
|7456
|Writing score
|-
|13090
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (69% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:14 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:50 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:41 hr
|Standby
|-
|112 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, gaming, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR21. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X30.
