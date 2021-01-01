Nokia XR20 Display 70 Performance 59 Battery 88 Camera 58 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 562 USD

70 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% Max. Brightness 554 nits

62 Design and build Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches) Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 76.8%

59 Performance All specs and test Nokia XR20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 514 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1680 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 109th place

64 Software Operating system Android 11

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4630 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia XR20 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 562 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia XR20 may differ by country or region