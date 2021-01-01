Nokia XR20
Display
70
Performance
59
Battery
88
Camera
58
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia XR20
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.8%
Max. Brightness
554 nits
Design and build
|Height
|171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
|Width
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|Thickness
|10.6 mm (0.42 inches)
|Weight
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
76.8%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1680
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 109th place
64
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Capacity
|4630 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia XR20 may differ by country or region