Nokia XR20

Nokia XR20
Display
70
Performance
59
Battery
88
Camera
58
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia XR20
70

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8%
Max. Brightness
554 nits
62

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
76.8%
59

Performance

All specs and test Nokia XR20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1680
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 109th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia XR20
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia XR20 may differ by country or region

