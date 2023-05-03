Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR21 vs Nokia XR20 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR21 vs Nokia XR20

66 out of 100
Nokia XR21
VS
55 out of 100
Nokia XR20
Nokia XR21
Nokia XR20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch Nokia XR21 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 3, 2023, against the Nokia XR20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 329K)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 516 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Nokia XR21 and Nokia XR20 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR21
vs
Nokia XR20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 77% 76.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.3%
PWM - 1163000 Hz
Response time - 26 ms
Contrast - 1815:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia XR20
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) 171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 78.58 mm (3.09 inches) 81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
Thickness 10.45 mm (0.41 inches) 10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
Weight 231 g (8.15 oz) 248 g (8.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR21 and Nokia XR20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR21 +32%
681
Nokia XR20
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR21 +19%
2000
Nokia XR20
1681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR21 +20%
396339
Nokia XR20
329619
CPU - 95962
GPU - 85288
Memory - 65134
UX - 81871
Total score 396339 329619
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.1 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 981
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5638
Video editing - 4028
Photo editing - 14105
Data manipulation - 6432
Writing score - 8439
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4630 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2021
Release date June 2023 August 2021
SAR (head) - 1.13 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia XR21 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
