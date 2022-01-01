Nothing Phone (1) Display 85 Performance 65 Battery 89 Camera 64 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nothing Phone (1)

85 Display Type OLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 500 nits

76 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

65 Performance All specs and test Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 795 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2810 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 557728 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List - 173rd place

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Nothing OS

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Phone (1) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phone (1) may differ by country or region