Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1)
Display
85
Performance
65
Battery
89
Camera
64
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nothing Phone (1)
85

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
500 nits
76

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
65

Performance

All specs and test Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
557728
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Nothing OS
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Phone (1)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phone (1) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (8 votes)

