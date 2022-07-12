Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (645 against 500 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 557K)
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1624 and 795 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Phone (1)
500 nits
iPhone 12 +29%
645 nits
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1)
85.8%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
795
iPhone 12 +104%
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1)
2810
iPhone 12 +46%
4094
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1)
557728
iPhone 12 +33%
741271
CPU - 189781
GPU - 311052
Memory - 105933
UX - 128143
Total score 557728 741271
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (1)
n/a
iPhone 12
7612
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7612
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM Nothing OS -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:23 hr
Watching video - 12:11 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life
Phone (1)
n/a
iPhone 12
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2020
Release date July 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

